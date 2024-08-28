PIF focuses on climate-resilient health care

[Source: World Economic Forum]

Investment in climate-resilient and environmentally sustainable health care facilities took center stage on the third day of the 53rd Pacific Island Forum Leaders meeting.

Forum Leaders, including Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka, are currently deliberating on a comprehensive, region-wide health workforce strategy that emphasizes quality training and measures for consideration by Pacific Health Ministers.

Discussions also include scaling up actions on the Pacific non-communicable disease roadmap and the Bridgetown Declaration on NCDs and mental health.

Leaders will also be looking forward to forging strong partnerships to address the root causes of NCDs in the region.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Dr. Atonio Lalabalavu is part of Fiji’s delegation attending the week-long meeting.