Peace Corps volunteers return to Vanua Levu post-pandemic

[Source: Peace Corp/ Facebook]

Twenty Peace Corps trainees will soon begin an intensive 10-week Pre-Service Training to prepare for their two-year service in Fiji.

This training will equip them with the necessary skills and knowledge for a successful community-based experience.

The trainees are part of the 99th group of Peace Corps volunteers, continuing the long-standing collaboration between the Peace Corps, the government and also the people.

A statement released today by Peace Corps Fiji says that since 1968, Peace Corps has worked to promote world peace and friendship through development and cultural exchange in Fiji.

During their training, the trainees will live with host families in rural villages, where they will learn the iTaukei language, practice local customs and receive technical training in community economic development.

This is designed to help them build strong partnerships in the communities where they will be placed.

After being sworn in as volunteers in December, Group 99 members will be assigned to communities on Vanua Levu and Viti Levu.

These volunteers will be the first to return to Vanua Levu since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Their initial three months in the community will focus on integration, allowing them to build relationships and understand local needs.

They will then work with the communities on projects related to economic development and climate adaptation.

Peace Corps Fiji Country Director Kury Cobham states that Group 99’s arrival is a key milestone for Peace Corps Fiji, which has been serving the country for over five decades.

Over the years, she says volunteers have contributed to various sectors including agriculture, education, health and climate initiatives while building lasting connections with Fijians.

As these new trainees prepare to start their journey, Cobham says there is growing excitement within the Peace Corps and among the communities that will welcome them.