Stop politicizing sugar industry: Koroilavesau

Opposition Member of Parliament, Semi Koroilavesau, has urged the government to stop politicizing the sugar industry.

Koroilavesau believes that it has had a significant impact on the deterioration of the Fiji Sugar Corporation, which will eventually affect other stakeholders.

Koroilavesau says the government should instead review and reform the sugar industry.

“Sugar cane farmers must be encouraged to participate in alternative farming and diversify the activities within their farm holdings. They should be encouraged to expand to animal farming and cropping to ensure greater contributions to agricultural products for export revenues and local consumption for food security.”

Koroilavesau has also called for increased support for the agriculture sector, especially for farmers who have significantly contributed to the creation of commodities.

He says it will ensure food safety and security in both urban and rural communities.

The opposition MP has therefore encouraged the coalition government to revitalize the resource-based sectors in order to improve the livelihoods of people, which will ultimately strengthen the standard of living in Fiji.