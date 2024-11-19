Pacific Youth Academy for climate action launched

Around 60 Pacific youth will now have the opportunity to lead and inspire climate action in their communities through the newly launched Pacific Youth Academy for Climate Action.

The launch, held at the Blue Moana Pacific Pavilion in Baku, Azerbaijan, was a result of a partnership between the Green Climate Fund and the Secretariat of the Pacific Regional Environment Programme.

GCF Director of Investment Services, Achala Abeysinghe, says the Academy will support youth aged 18 to 30 from the Pacific region, empowering them to create public campaigns that drive climate action based on their unique cultures and traditions.

[GCF Director of Investment Services Achala Abeysinghe]

The participants will form 15 national teams to lead these initiatives and help scale up climate action in the region.

“Initial seed funding will enable Pacific Islanders to identify, capture, and tell their own stories of climate adaptation, mitigation, resilience, and most importantly, justice. Stories that will inform and inspire their own communities and those further afield.”

SPREP Director for Climate Change Resilience, Tagaloa Cooper, says that partnering with the GCF will encourage greater commitment from Pacific youth on the importance of climate discussions.

“So I encourage all the Pacific youth, those of you who are here and not here and those of you who are here to let your comrades know to make the most of this opportunity because it is for you and it didn’t happen overnight. So make the most of the opportunity, go forth and occupy the spaces when you amplify your voice, magnify our Pacific futures.”

The Pacific Youth Academy aims to empower young people to develop public campaigns focused on climate mitigation, adaptation, and justice, while also creating job opportunities and professional pathways for youth.

The will also make an important contribution to the Pacific’s 1.5 to Stay Alive campaign.