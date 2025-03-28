Pacific nation’s urged to ratify BBNJ

[File Photo]

Pacific nations, including Fiji, must ratify the Biodiversity Beyond National Jurisdiction Agreement

This will increase international cooperation to protect oceans beyond national control.

Senior Advisor at the Office of the Pacific Ocean Commissioner, Peni Suveinakama, says it’s vital for reversing ocean damage.

He adds that the BBNJ agreement includes provisions for inclusive ocean management, such as traditional knowledge and indigenous participation.

“The BBNJ agreement will enable area-based management tools, including marine protected areas, to be established in areas beyond national jurisdiction. This will contribute to protecting and restoring eco-systems and strengthening resilience to stresses, including climate change, ocean acidification, and marine pollution.”

However, Standing Committee Member Penioni Ravunawa questioned the need for clear guidelines on ecosystem preservation.

“We’ve discussed rehabilitation before, and this morning, I also hear about reversing destructive trends on our seabed. You also talk about restoring the ecosystem. This is an area of interest and concern for our Pacific Islanders, as our livelihoods depend on it.”

Suveinakama responded that proper impact assessments are needed before extracting marine resources.

He stressed the importance of addressing climate change, biodiversity loss, and pollution to achieve global ocean goals.

