Pacific calls for just and sustainable recycling

Waste management experts in the Pacific are advocating for more ethical, inclusive and sustainable recycling solutions.

Pacific Recycling Foundation founder Amitesh Deo pointed out the need for partnership to address systemic barriers in recycling.

Deo stated that the Pacific should not be viewed as a victim of climate change but rather as an advocate for climate justice.

He called for a rights-based approach to waste management, ensuring that grassroots recyclers and marginalized communities are actively involved in decision-making.

Key obstacles in waste management and proposed solutions were outlined including fostering partnership among organizations instead of operating in isolation, expanding academic research to incorporate practical waste management applications, and recognizing and integrating community-based recyclers rather than displacing them.

Other recommendations included developing scalable waste management strategies tailored to Pacific Island countries and strengthening training, monitoring, evaluation and waste tracking systems to improve accountability.

Recycling models from Fiji are also being considered for adaptation in Jaipur, India, highlighting the global relevance of Pacific-based waste management practices.

Deo stressed the importance of ethical waste management based on three core principles, ensuring that reforms support rather than dismantle existing recycling systems.

This, he adds includes grassroots recyclers in decision-making processes and prioritizing justice over commercial interests in waste management.

He emphasized that recycling should not be driven purely by economic gain at the expense of people and the environment.

Calling on policymakers, businesses, and environmental groups to support inclusive waste management reforms, Deo reiterated the need to listen to grassroots recyclers, embrace sustainable solutions and ensure that recycling serves the interests of justice and sustainability.

