Over 1000 households facing eviction

The Local Government Ministry is actively working towards relocation and resettlement of informal settlements facing eviction.

This includes 148 households from the Veidogo Settlement in Vatuwaqa, 500 households from Naidiri Settlement in Tacirua and 414 households from the Fiji Muslim League Settlement in Nabua.

Minister Maciu Nalumisa says to address this pressing issue, the Ministry has developed a five-year relocation and resettlement policy, along with accompanying standard planning procedures.

He says this also includes a detailed relocation and resettlement plan for households at risk of eviction.

Nalumisa says this financial year the Ministry is focused on the immediate relocation and resettlement of 1,062 households facing eviction notices.

To ensure a smooth process, the Ministry is working closely with other government agencies, i-Taukei Land Trust Board, the Ministry of Land, collaboratively advancing the relocation and resettlement efforts.

Nalumisa says the cabinet has approved a review of the development of the Informal Settlement Act 2021-2022 to establish a clearer relocation process, provide support for vulnerable groups, and ensure that landlords assist with relocation efforts.

He says this includes offering transportation assistance, as well as helping identify suitable relocation areas, particularly in cases where no designated relocation sites are available.

The Minister says the review aims to ensure that actions taken by both lessees and the government, aligned with international human rights standards, include equal rights to housing, the right to deeper living conditions, and the right to participate in decisions that affect one’s life and livelihood.

