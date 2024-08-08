Over 100 entries for UniFiji’s poetry competition

The University of Fiji has received 156 entries from 23 secondary schools from the Western Division for the original poetry composition/recital competition.

This is organized by the language, literature and communications department of the institute.

UniFiji Vice Chancellor Professor Shaista Shameem says this initiative is a way of fostering close ties with the secondary schools in the Western Division, who make up the largest percentage of the student intake every year.

Professor Shameem adds the department is aware of the need to inculcate and promote a culture of reading and writing in children and this competition will provide the students an opportunity to express themselves through original poems

UniFiji Vice Chancellor Professor Shaista Shameem

School from Nadi, Lautoka, Ba, Tavua and Rakiraki are participating with the winners set to be announced this Friday 9th August at the Saweni Campus.

The junior category will be judged on the topic ‘Identity’, while the Senior Category will be evaluated on the topic of ‘Nature’.

The winners will get cash prices, lucrative gift hampers and certificates