Organic farming systems agreement approved

[Source: Javatpoint]

Cabinet has approved an agreement to develop organic farming systems to improve food security.

Following a Cabinet meeting yesterday, Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says the agreement is between the Ministry of Agriculture, the Pacific Community and the Parties on Pacific Organic Learning Farm Network.

Rabuka says the agreement facilitates access to modern farming methods and technologies for food security, climate change adaptation and biodiversity conservation by smallholder farmers.

Article continues after advertisement

According to the Prime Minister, the project is part of the Kiwa initiative which was launched in 2020 by the Pacific Community to meet the climate resilience and capacity-building needs of smallholder farmers in Fiji, Samoa, Vanuatu, Palau, Nauru, Tonga, Timor Leste and the Solomon Islands.