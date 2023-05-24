Opportunities for aged-care workers open overseas

An aged care employer, Bolton Clarke, was in the country as part of the Pacific Australia Labour Mobility (PALM) scheme last week to conduct interviews for APTC regional students, including Fijians.

Most aged care facilities in Australia have recently expressed an interest in hiring Fijian workers, prompting their visit to Fiji to discuss the Aged Care Expansion (ACE) Program and to build good working relationships ahead of the recruitment of the first cohort of Fijian workers.

This is their first in-country visit to recruit APTC Aged Care regional students from Kiribati, Vanuatu, Timor-Leste and Solomon Islands including Fiji with more than 600 job opening positions in the aged care industry.

[Source: Supplied]

The approved employer has approximately 12,000 workers employed in their 87 residential homes around Australia.

The ACE is a project under the PALM Scheme that was implemented to cater for the aged-care labour shortages and demand in Australia, especially in regional, rural and remote locations.