Opportune time to discuss transgenerational grief: Sigarara

St Agnes catholic church [Source: Flickr]

The Government has partnered with Saint Agnes Catholic Church to equip citizens to actively participate in and benefit from the nation’s truth and reconciliation process.

The Church will be carrying out trauma awareness workshops to ensure people are ready to openly talk about their trauma and pain due to past coups.

Psychologist and expert on Post-traumatic stress disorder Ioane Sigarara says since 1987, people have never been granted the opportunity to openly speak about the trauma of the past 30-40 years.

Sigarara says now is the opportune time to talk about transgenerational grief.

“While simultaneously working with the government in conducting the awareness workshops and at some stage perhaps the closed groups that will help people who are ready to talk about their trauma and pain in a safe space.”

Sigarara has commended the Republic of the Fiji Military Forces for taking the lead role in the reconciliation process.

Assistant Minister for Women and Children Sashi Kiran says it is vital to prepare the people for the Truth and Reconciliation Process.

The main aim of the commission is to promote healing, reconciliation, forgiveness and trust to foster social cohesion and unity in the country.