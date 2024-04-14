One-year-old allegedly drowns near home

A one-year-old boy is alleged to have drowned in a creek near his home in Navaivai Settlement in Serua.

A report was received at the Navua Police Station yesterday afternoon, following the discovery of the child’s body floating in a creek a few meters from his home.

An investigation is underway to establish the circumstances surrounding the unfortunate incident.

A post mortem will be conducted to confirm the victim’s cause of death.

The drowning toll currently stands at 16 compared to 22 for the same period last year.