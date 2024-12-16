Warwick Fiji says guest safety paramount

Warwick Fiji says they are carrying out a thorough investigation into the suspected alcohol poisoning incident at their hotel that left seven hospitalized over the weekend.

One of the seven persons rushed to hospital due to suspected alcohol poisoning has been discharged.

FBC News has also been reliably informed that none of the patients have been admitted to the intensive care unit.

Article continues after advertisement

In response to queries from FBC News, Warwick Fiji says they are taking the matter very seriously.

A total of seven guests – four Australians, one American, and two foreigners residing locally – developed symptoms that resulted in them being rushed to the Sigatoka Hospital.

The hotel says they are awaiting test result reports from health authorities and are in the process of gathering all the necessary information in relation to the incident.

Warwick Fiji says they do not have conclusive details at present but are committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of their guests.

The Ministry of Health had earlier stated that the patients presented to the Sigatoka Hospital with nausea, vomiting, and neurological symptoms.

After initial screening, they were transferred to and remain admitted at the Lautoka Hospital.

In response to the incident, the Australian Government issued a warning about potential risks around drink spiking and methanol poisoning from consuming alcoholic drinks while in Fiji.

The advisory was updated on smarttraveller.gov.au following the hospitalization of the Australian nationals on Saturday night.