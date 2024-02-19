Oil spill at Lautoka Wharf

Authorities are currently investigating a significant oil spill at the Lautoka Wharf.

The spill, characterized by its thick consistency, has prompted urgent attention from the Fiji Ports Authority, who were at the scene this morning.

This has also raised alarms due to its potential environmental impact and the challenges it poses for cleanup efforts.

FBC News spoke to a few people at the scene who pointed fingers at a nearby company as the potential source of the spill.

In response to inquiries from FBC, the Fiji Ports Authority has stated that they are committed to addressing the spill and its ramifications.

Additionally, questions have been directed to the Ministry of Environment’s Permanent Secretary, signaling a concerted effort to involve relevant authorities in the investigation and mitigation process.