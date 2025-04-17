Officers face scrutiny

[File Photo]

Eight police officers were charged last month for offences including assault, abuse of office, giving false information to a public servant, and disobeying lawful orders.

Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu states that the charges reflect a growing effort to clean up the force and restore integrity, as public trust hinges on accountability at every level.

While holding officers accountable, Tudravu also noted that members of the force continue to face attacks in the line of duty.

In March alone, police recorded 45 serious assaults on officers, 18 incidents of property damage, and one case of resisting arrest, with most of these crimes occurring while officers were on the job.





