Novel to create awareness on drug addiction

Drug addiction is a growing problem in the country and to raise awareness, Adi Tulia Nacola has released her third novel, “You Again”.

Set in Fiji, the book delves into the challenges families face with addiction, the stigma involved, and the despair caused by ignorance.

Nacola hopes the novel will educate people about drug effects and inspire efforts to overcome addiction.

Nacola is encouraging open dialogue in communities to create awareness on the harmful impacts of drugs on youth.

“People can feel comfortable and confident enough to be able to share their stories, share their experiences, and then, in that way, be able to help others who are addicts and then give them hope and for them to just realize that they can come out of this and that there is light at the end of the tunnel.”

Nacola adds that the novel consists of feedback from drug addicts struggling to overcome their addictions.

She says that there has been an increased in the rate of drugs in remote communities as people are unaware of the services that will enable to help people of drug addiction.

Assistant Minister for Women, Sashi Kiran, says the novel will engage people to understand the negative impacts of drug use.

Kiran believes such stories from former drug addicts will help spread effective messages among the youth.