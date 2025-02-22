No leniency for young offenders

For years the Fiji Police Force has acted as mediators, counsellors, and guardians, offering second chances to young offenders.

However, Commissioner of Police Rusiate Tudravu has stated that they will no longer be lenient on underage individuals involved in criminal offenses.

Following a brawl involving students of a prominent school in Suva, Tudravu reminded parents and guardians to take a more active role in guiding and nurturing their children well before it is too late, to the point where the individuals are brought before the court of law.

“If they commit an offense, they go; they’ll go to court. I am serious about that. Because we are talking too much. We are blaming each other. Family talk, parent’s mother guardians talk to your children. The police will not talk on your behalf.”

He reiterated that police will also be seriously considering elements of negligence from parents and adults if circumstances arise.