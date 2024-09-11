No arrest yet in Raiwaqa incident

The man who allegedly assaulted a woman to death in Albert Lee Place in Raiwaqa on Monday afternoon is yet to be arrested.

The victim was found motionless inside the home.

Police had earlier stated that initial information gathered was that the two had a heated argument whereby the suspect allegedly took an object and injured the victim, resulting in her death.

Article continues after advertisement

Police say another woman who was staying with the couple relayed the incident to her partner, whereby a report was lodged.

The suspect fled the scene and hasn’t been arrested.

A postmortem will be conducted today to confirm the victim’s cause of death.