Nine percent of Fiji’s health facilities still offline

Nine percent of health care facilities around the country are yet to have internet connectivity.

Assistant Minister for Health Penioni Ravunawa says the Ministry is working on this, and the issue is mainly caused by geographical challenges.

He says another 18 percent have low-bandwidth connections.

The Assistant Minister says digital health is important in improving healthcare service delivery.

Ravunawa says the Ministry is implementing its Digital Health Strategy 2023-2027 and continues to work with partners to improve integration and interoperability amongst the many information systems in use at the Ministry.

