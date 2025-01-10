NFP, SODELPA continue support

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has acknowledged the support from his coalition partners, National Federation Party and SODELPA as six independent Members of Parliament took their oath as minister and assistant minister today.

This afternoon, Rabuka says he is pleased that the National Federation Party and the Social Democratic Liberal Party have welcomed the addition of the new ministers and assistant ministers to strengthened government.

Contrary to speculation of any unhappiness, NFP support for the coalition government remains intact.

The NFP has also confirmed there was no caucus meeting today as speculated to determine the party’s future in government.