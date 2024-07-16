NFP remembers Professor Baba's legacy of integrity and unity

Late Professor Tupeni Baba

The National Federation Party remembers the late Professor Tupeni Baba as a man of decency, goodwill, humility, and intelligence.

NFP Leader and Deputy Prime Minister, Professor Biman Prasad, says Professor Baba, like many of his colleagues and leaders, faced what many considered at the time insurmountable challenges during their political journey.

Prasad says that each time, Professor Baba rose to the challenge and did what he thought was ethically correct to ensure the protection of unity and national interest.

Article continues after advertisement

He notes that Professor Baba, who was also Deputy Prime Minister during the Chaudhry government, was not only a political comrade but a dear academic colleague from the University of the South Pacific.

DPM Prasad says that while Professor Baba was a founding member of the Fiji Labour Party, he never displayed bitterness or acrimony towards the NFP and its leadership.

Prasad highlights that Professor Baba’s support for reconciliation, tolerance, unity, and goodwill, as generated by the passage of the 1997 Constitution, is best illustrated when he criticized his party leader for going to India to block Fiji’s re-admission into the Commonwealth.

The NFP conveys sympathies and condolences to Professor Unaisi Nabobo Baba and her family.