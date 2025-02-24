NFA to expands infrastructure to boost fire safety

The National Fire Authority will be carrying out significant expansion of its infrastructure, with several key projects aimed at enhancing fire safety across Fiji

Local Government Minister, Maciu Nalumisa says one major project is the construction of new barracks for firefighters, marking the beginning of several planned expansions.

He says another important development is the Matei Fire Station, which will be built in the hotel district with support from the Ministry of Agriculture and the Land Department.

He says this station will provide better fire safety for hotels, accommodations, and the nearby Matei Airport.

A similar fire station is also planned for Levuka and Lautoka.

“The Lautoka Fire Station will undergo significant extensions and maintenance work including addition of new beds, female sleeping quarters, a new divisional fire office, and a senior technical officer office with a dedicated conference room. Work is planned to commence or to start next month.”

Nalumisa says NFA is also planning to build barracks for officers to reduce long-distance travel, especially for those living in Suva with families.

He highlighted that the government is committed to ensuring the NFA’s services are available to all Fijians, no matter where they live.

