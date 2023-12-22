NFA capabilities deficient outside town boundaries

The National Fire Authority is highlighting the need for an investment in more fire hydrants outside town boundaries, as 48 percent of structural fires this year have occurred in these areas.

Chief Executive, Puamau Sowane says they need to improve their firefighting capabilities outside the boundaries.

Sowane says the revelation that only 12% of the 415,000 water meters are located outside the boundary suggests a deficiency in firefighting capabilities for areas beyond the established boundaries.

Article continues after advertisement

“Here is where we have to look for other sources of water such as streams, waterways, water tanks, etc.”

Sowane says the increase in the estimated total loss from $9.5 million in 2022 to $23.3 million over the past five years is alarming as this is a massive 145% increase in loss of investments due to fire damage.

Investing in technology, training, and resources for firefighting personnel could be crucial in enhancing the capability to combat fires effectively, especially in areas outside the established boundaries.