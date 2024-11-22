Newly commissioned TF officers reminded of their roles

[Source: Republic of Fiji Military Forces / Facebook]

Newly commissioned Republic of Fiji Military Forces Territorial Force officers were reminded of the weight of responsibility they would soon carry when deployed into active service.

While addressing them at the 1/23 Officer Cadet Course and 1/24 Territorial Officers Bridging Course Commissioning Ball, Home Affairs Minister Pio Tikoduadua said the night was not only a celebration of their achievements but also marked the beginning of their journey in the RFMF.

Addressing the officer cadets, the Minister acknowledged their resilience, discipline and courage throughout their training.

Article continues after advertisement

The Minister also took a moment to recognize the support of the officers’ mentors, trainers, and families, acknowledging their critical role in shaping the graduates into the exceptional individuals they had become.