New targeted strategy to assist the vulnerable

The government will adopt a new targeted strategy to ensure the most vulnerable are assisted and protected.

President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere says the poverty monitoring unit will monitor and report on poverty alleviation efforts in various government agencies.

He says at the national level they will ensure all citizens have access to safe and nutritious food.

“And that farmers have guaranteed incomes from both local and export markets. “Inclusive agricultural policies for young people and women will be strengthened a lot with the development of specific commodities.”

Ratu Wiliame says farmers will be encouraged to work in clusters to facilitate access to markets, finance, training, and technology.

The President also states that in March, the government will be hosting a Pacific Week of Agriculture.

He says this will bring together regional agricultural leaders and experts to promote alliances, mobilize donor support, and lead to joint efforts to foster food security.