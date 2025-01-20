New program to develop healthcare leaders

After losing 50 clinicians to migration and internal movement, Oceania Hospital has partnered with Fiji National University to launch a year-long Management Cadet Program.

This program aims to develop the next generation of healthcare leaders by providing 17 selected staff with training in hospital management and administration.

The hospital’s Chair, Dr. Wame Baravilala, says this program is important in addressing the challenges of rapid advancements in medicine, increasing patient demands, and the ongoing shortage of skilled healthcare professionals.

“Dependence on expatriate skills has become a necessity not only to fill labour shortage but also to accelerate the learning curve and development of our local talents. Private hospitals like any other player also need to be able to draw inspiration from global best practice, gain valuable insights and explore innovative solutions to healthcare demands.”

This initiative is crucial for Oceania Hospital to maintain high-quality patient care and ensure strong leadership for the future.