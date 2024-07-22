New helpline for grief and loss counselling services

[Source: Vika Kuboutawa / Facebook]

A new helpline for grief and loss counseling services has been launched by ARUKA Fiji and the Fiji Cancer Society.

ARUKA Fiji founder Inoke Drauna says the limited number of counselors available across Fiji makes it difficult for ongoing, sustainable face-to-face service to reach clients.

He says for this reason they have launched the helpline 1528.

Article continues after advertisement

Drauna says ARUKA Fiji has identified that widows, widowers and abandoned teens who are now living on the streets need access to mental health professionals in times of despair, loss and anxiety.

He says the Fiji Cancer Society knows too well that cancer patients and their families also need access to professional psychosocial support to address needs stemming from the loss and grief.

Drauna says through this collaboration, both parties now aim to play a vital role in assisting people in need.