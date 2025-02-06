New digital platform launched

The demand for streaming services has seen Vodafone Fiji take a new approach to its services.

To provide the public with more entertainment options, the company has today launched Vodafone Play.

The platform gives access to premium movies, TV shows, and exclusive content.

Vodafone Fiji Chief Executive, Elenoa Biukoto states that with the launch of Vodafone Play, they join a league of international telecommunications, bringing its services in line with the rapid expansion of the digital ecosystem.

“Today marks the start of our journey to become a quad player in telecommunications. This means we are combining the triple play services of broadband Internet access, television or content, and telephones with wireless service provisions. In addition, with the advancement of 5G technology, we will be able to deliver an even more immersive streaming experience with ultra-fast speeds to better meet the evolving needs of our customers.”

The platform has partnered with global entertainment giants such as Warner Bros, Sony Liv, Shemaroo Entertainment, and All3 Media International to ensure a diverse and rich viewing experience for all users.

They will also air content from local provider Fiji Television.