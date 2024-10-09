New clean water supply for villagers

[Source: Supplied]

Vuaki Village in the Yasawa Group now enjoys clean drinking water following the installation of a new water supply system.

Previously, villagers relied on shore springs which posed challenges, particularly during low tide when accessing water was difficult.

Even then, the water often had a salty taste.

The new project, funded by the Embassy of Japan and Habitat for Humanity Fiji allows villagers to access fresh water directly from taps.

This initiative was made possible through Japan’s Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Projects with generous funding of $242,732.

The project also upgraded sanitation facilities for both the village and Somolevu Catholic School.

Village Headman Taniela Qorowale states that this project addresses the community’s critical challenges, including inadequate water supply, declining water quality and poor sanitation.

The newly installed system provides a reliable source of clean water, improved sanitation and hygiene conditions and promotes better health and well-being.

Qorowale expressed delight that children can now wash their hands with clean water, learn in a safe environment and that families have a safe space to gather.

Japan’s commitment to supporting Fiji’s development, especially in strengthening its water sector was echoed by Japan’s Ambassador to Fiji Rokuichiro Michi.

Through its GGP Program, the Japanese government has been a long-standing partner in empowering communities across Fiji and focuses on vital areas such as education, water supply and health.