New app for easier Visa applications to Australia

The Australian Department of Home Affairs has launched a new mobile app to streamline visa application processes and reduce costs.

In a statement, the department stated that visa applicants will no longer need to travel to an Australian Biometrics Collection Center in Suva or Lautoka to provide their details each time they apply for a new visa.

The app allows applicants to scan the biographic page of their passport, read their passport e-chip, and capture a facial image.

After submitting their visa application, eligible applicants will receive correspondence providing the option to use the app.

Additionally, all children under five years of age can submit their facial biometrics and passport details through the app.