NCD survey to refine health strategies

The results of the Non-Communicable Disease survey will also offer guidance for refining current NCD strategies.

During his ministerial statement on the Burden of Non-Communicable Diseases in Parliament, Health Minister Dr. Ratu Atonio Lalabalavu says these include the Healthy Settings Programme, which promotes tobacco-free environments in communities, Wellness Wednesdays in workplaces, a school health policy, and the health-promoting school programme in collaboration with the Ministry of Education.

Dr Lalabalavu says efforts are also underway to establish an electronic information system for recording and reporting diabetic cases, supported by the Ministry’s partners.

Dr. Ratu Atonio Lalabalavu [Source: Parliament of the Republic of Fiji/Facebook]

He emphasized that the fight against NCDs must begin at the grassroots level.

“NCDs do not start when one is diagnosed inside our hospitals and nursing stations. They start with the living and eating habits that are nurtured at a young age in our homes, schools, villages, workplaces, and offices.”

As the survey continues, Dr. Lalabalavu urged all Fijians and other countries involved to fully participate in the STEP survey.

He also expressed gratitude to the Ministry’s partners for their support in completing the survey in 2024.

The findings from the Step Survey, along with recommendations from a recently completed Health Survey by the World Bank and an upcoming Health System Evaluation Exercise, will inform the Ministry’s future National Wellness Strategic Plans.