Nawaicoba pump station and reservoir works underway

[Source: Water Authority of Fiji/ Facebook]

The construction of the Nawaicoba Pump Station & Reservoirs Inlet Works in Nadi is well underway.

Water Authority of Fiji Chief Executive Dr Amit Chanan inspected the works on-site and noted the progress made by the teams.

He adds the pump station has been built with pumps installed.

Dr Chanan says work is also being done on the pump station buffer tank foundation.

The Chief Executive adds their contractors have laid nearly 200 metres of 2.9km pipeline.

The $6.2m project is expected to be completed by mid-2025 and will supply the area between Korovuto and Momi benefitting residents in the area ensuring a more sustainable and improved water supply.