Navy Commander sets leadership and culture goals

New Navy Commander Captain Timoci Natuva. [Photo Credit: Republic Of Fiji Military Forces Naval Division/ Facebook]

The Fiji Navy’s focus for the year is on strengthening internal processes and procedures.

New Navy Commander Captain Timoci Natuva has pointed out the importance of following the Navy’s core operations and putting trust in the process, rather than striving for perfection.

This year, his main goal is to improve the Navy’s organizational culture and leadership.

In a recent parade marking the start of the year, Captain Natuva acknowledged the Navy personnel and their families for their dedication in the past year.

He acknowledged setbacks but urged the team to learn from mistakes and stay focused on moving forward.

During his speech, Captain Natuva also honored former Commander of the Fiji Navy, Commodore Humphery Tawake for his leadership and vision.

Captain Natuva also spoke about the ongoing effort to modernize the Fiji Navy and the need to keep up this momentum in the year ahead with the aim of better serving Fiji.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka had earlier addressed concerns related to two incidents involving Fiji Navy’s Guardian-class patrol boats.

These incidents took place under the previous leadership of the Navy and involved damage to the RFNS Timo while berthing at Walu Bay Navy Pier, and the grounding of the RFNS Puamau on a reef.

The Prime Minister had said that the RFMF was responsible for holding individuals accountable for these events.

