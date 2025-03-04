Navy and Land Forces to strengthen interoperability

[ Source: RFMF / Facebook ]

The Fiji Navy and the Land Forces will be focusing on strengthening interoperability between them.

Commander of Naval Division Captain Timoci Natuva paid a visit to the Commander Land Forces, Brigadier General Onisivoro Covunisaqa, at the Queen Elizabeth Barracks in Nabua.

The visit was a gesture of appreciation from Capt. Natuva to Brig-Gen Covunisaqa for his support ever since taking up the appointment as Commander Navy.

Article continues after advertisement

Key areas of collaboration included the development of joint courses, exchange programs, and training initiatives aimed at improving readiness to effectively and efficiently address current security challenges.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.