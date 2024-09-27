Navigating the future with safety first

Minister for Public Works, Transport and Meteorological Services, Ro Filipe Tuisawau stresses the paramount importance of safety in maritime operations.

While officiating at the World Maritime celebration this morning in Suva, Ro Filipe highlights the government’s commitment to ensuring safety and improving transportation infrastructure for Fiji’s maritime communities.

He reiterates that safety is not just about protecting lives at sea but is also ensuring the security of our marine environment and ensuring our regulatory frameworks keep pace with the technological advancements reshaping our industry.

Ro Filipe says that Fiji has made notable strides in strengthening maritime safety over the years.

“The Maritime Safety Authority of Fiji has implemented stringent safety measures through the legal framework. The authority monitors and ensures all vessels registered in Fiji comply with all International Maritime Organization instruments the Fijian Government has rectified.”

The Minister points out that passenger overloading is still a critical challenge, and the government is taking decisive steps to ensure compliance with our laws guided by international best practices.

Ro Filipe states that Fiji has ratified conventions pertaining to safety at sea, such as the Safety of Life at Sea Convention, integrating its provisions into our national legal framework.