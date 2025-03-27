Main islands under heavy rain warning

A heavy rain warning is now in force for most parts of the major islands.

The Fiji Meteorological Office says heavy rain from severe thunderstorms is expected for southern and interior Viti Levu.

These covers south of the greater Nadi area, interior Nadroga/Navosa, Sigatoka-Korolevu, interior and coastal Serua-Namosi, and greater Navua-Suva-Nausori.

A heavy rain warning is also in force in Bua, Cakaudrove, and Macuata provinces in the Northern Division.

The Weather Office says a trough of low pressure lies slow-moving over the eastern parts of the country.

Associated cloud and showers are expected to affect the eastern parts of the country for the next few days.

It says heavy rainfall may lead to flash flooding of low-lying areas in the next few hours over Southern and interior Viti Levu.

Thunderstorm activity and associated heavy rainfall are expected to persist until later in the evening or overnight.

