A heavy rain alert remains in force for the whole of Fiji Group.

This as a trough of low pressure with cloud and rain remain slow moving over Fiji.

It is expected to affect the group in the next few days.

According to the Fiji Meteorological services Occasional rain, heavy at times and few thunderstorms over most places are in the forecast.

Localized heavy falls may lead to flash flooding of low-lying and flood-prone areas in the next few days.

