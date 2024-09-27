National housing policy to address urbanization

A review of the 2011 Housing Policy is important in addressing the complexities of housing issues and urbanization.

Minister for Housing, Maciu Nalumisa while speaking on the update on Phase 2 of the National Housing Policy Review, says that a consolidated engagement is needed to drive change in Fiji’s housing sector and to enhance the effectiveness of policies.

He adds that urbanization is rising both globally and within our country and by 2050, it is projected that 70 percent of the global population will reside in urban areas.

Nalumisa says that rapid urban growth necessitates the adoption of sustainable practices that integrate land development and promote legislative reforms in enhancing urban planning.

He adds that the Ministry of Housing was allocated $32.4 million in the 2024-25 Budget, of which $63,000 is for the implementation of a National Housing Policy Plan.

The minister says the Budget outlined the need to address housing issues and policies not only from a social perspective but also from an economic development strategy.

This commitment reflects the government’s priority to improve every Fijian’s quality of life by enhancing access to essential services and infrastructure and by developing a housing sector that is resilient to climate change impacts.

Nalumisa adds that the Ministry of Housing will meticulously analyse all public submissions and provide a comprehensive summary of the consultation’s outcome to Cabinet with a final draft for consideration.