Nasinu Town Council denies non-compliance charges

The Nasinu Town Council, which is facing legal action for alleged non-compliance, has pleaded not guilty to its charges.

The matter was called for plea in the Nasinu Magistrates court today.

The Council is facing two counts of failure to comply with the prohibition notice issued by the Director of Environment.

It is alleged the Council failed to comply with the prohibition notice issued by the Director of Environment on September 25, 2020.

It is alleged the Council did not remove the stockpile of old, damaged, and end-of-life vehicles at the Kuluvotu settlement in Nadera, Nasinu within five days.

It is also alleged they failed to comply with the second notice issued on October 29, 2021, within the time frame of 15 days.

The matter has been adjourned until April 17th to fix a hearing date.