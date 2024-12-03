Nasinu partners with police for drug free council

Nasinu Town Council Executive Chairman, Felix Magnus (left)

The Nasinu Town Council in an effort to intensify community safety they are collaborating with the Valelevu Police Force to combat drug-related crimes.

Nasinu Town Council Executive Chairman, Felix Magnus, says that this partnership is a significant step towards a safer Nasinu.

He states that by working closely with the Valelevu Police Force, they are proactively addressing the root causes of drug-related issues and fostering a community where residents feel secure and supported.

Magnus adds that the partnership aims to foster a secure environment for all residents and a Memorandum of Understanding is currently under legal review by both parties where a comprehensive strategy will be outlined to address drug issues and enhance public safety.

The Town Council Chair highlights the goal is to create a resilient community through education, engagement, and enforcement.

He adds this MOU serves as a blueprint for sustainable safety measures that will benefit Nasinu for generations to come.

Some of the key components of the MOU is Crime and Drug Prevention where the council will install advanced CCTV systems in critical areas, with live feeds shared directly with the police.

The MOU will try to improve community engagement by conducting joint outreach programs to educate the public on the dangers of drug abuse and crime prevention.

As the MOU finalization progresses, the NTC and Valelevu Police Force will organize community meetings to engage residents, foster dialogue, and share updates on these initiatives.

Magnus says the Nasinu Town Council remains steadfast in its mission to empower the community, build for the future, and create a safer, drug-free environment for all.