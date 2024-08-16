Nasinu Festival sets goals

The Nasinu Town Council has outlined three major projects they want to undertake through the Vodafone and Gavya Nasinu Festival which begins tomorrow.

Special Administrators Chair Felix Magus outlined the ambitious plans following the signing of a three-year partnership with the Fijian Broadcasting Corporation as media partner.

He says that this year they aim to raise $100,000 which will support the construction of a pre-school facility, an elderly village and an intervention hub for youth.

Magnus says the pre-school centre will be the largest to be built in the country and will particularly support single working mothers.

He adds that the idea of an elderly home came following a visit to the community by the council.

The Special Administrator Chair says as for the intervention hub for the youth, the aim is to address the many challenges affecting young people including the drug problem.

Magnus says a major partner has expressed willingness to support the set-up on the hub.

“The Intervention Hub should not cost a lot. It’s part of the development that they want to do. We have also asked them that they encompass in their development the youths of their community. Apart from the hub there is a Volleyball court that will go in. For us here in Nasinu we see intervention as a dire need, we do not want to start criminalizing our youth we want to get them out of the vicious cycle that they are in.”

He says the Council has registered the Nasinu Festival Charitable Funds that will play a major part in achieving the desired projects.

Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Director of Sales and Marketing Vijen Kumar says that the national broadcaster will support the ambitious plans by Nasinu and will use various medium to promote awareness.

“At the moment a lot of people a talking about drug issues, we will basically create awareness on this as well women empowerment, educating children. At the moment we are the official partner of the Vodafone Deans and this is our way of supporting the community, but it all starts from the family, that’s why the key point is that it is a family festival.”

The Vodafone and Gavya Nasinu Festival will return for the first time after a lapse of five years tomorrow evening.

The festival will be held at the Valelevu Ground.