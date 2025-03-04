Narube's actions unlawful says Prasad

[File Photo]

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Professor Biman Prasad has called for responsibility in political discussions, correcting Unity Fiji Leader Savenaca Narube’s claims about Australia’s budget support and COP29 funding.

Professor Prasad clarified that his use of the word “sabotage” was not a threat but a reflection of Fiji’s strong economic ties with Australia.

Narube, however, argued that if Australia wants to stand with the Pacific Islands, it must close its credibility gap.

Professor Prasad says it was unlawful for Narube to call on Australia to review its budget support

“Look, I have a lot of respect for Mr. Savenaca Narube. All I said was that speech that he gave in Canberra, calling on the Australian Government to relook at its budget support to Fiji, was unlawful. To go to the Australian capital and say that Australia should review its budget support and that Australia’s funding for COP29, even that statement was wrong because it was not only Australia which funded the COP29 delegation. There were others. So that’s my position, and I hope we will continue to engage in good debate.”

Narube says that Professor Prasad’s reaction to his comments undermines the importance of fostering open dialogue on national issues.

“But for me, I’m really quite disappointed and surprised that they have threatened people that speak out on our economy, our financial situation and so forth. Using the Public Orders Act, which I thought we had abandoned that many years ago, two years ago. Now for the Ministers of Government to now invoking that Act to try to silence people is a great concern.”

Narube insists that he is standing by his statements and accuses the government of avoiding the real issues by attacking him personally.

“So that was the major reason why I called for this press conference. I corrected the Ministers on many issues that he addressed that were not correct. What also was surprising to me that they chose to personalize issues. They went for the person. They attacked me personally. I was surprised that the Minister of Finance decided to take that tactic.”

Professor Prasad says that the government has always welcomed constructive debate and will continue to invite Narube to engage in discussions.

