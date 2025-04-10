Narube doubts reforms without constitutional change

Unity Fiji Party Leader Savenaca Narube has questioned the government’s plans for electoral reform, citing concerns over how these changes can be implemented without constitutional amendments.

In his submission to the Fiji Law Reform Commission, Narube pointed out that some proposed amendments would require changes to the Constitution itself.

He said it was imperative to address the constitutional issues in order to achieve meaningful electoral reforms.

Narube explained that the party had divided its concerns into two parts: one focusing on issues requiring amendments to the Constitution, and the other addressing those that only need changes to the electoral registration system.

Narube’s comments come as Unity Fiji prepares to challenge the legitimacy of the 2013 Constitution in court.

“How does this process link with the amendment of the constitution? What comes first? Because some of these amendments we are talking about today and in your questionnaire needs the amendment of the constitution. How do you intend this Commission and government indeed to handle that need without amending the constitution?.”

Narube has called for a review of the Constitution, arguing that it was enacted illegally and fails to fully embody democratic principles.

Regarding electoral reforms, Narube emphasized the need for a fairer and more representative electoral system.

He criticized the current system particularly the D’Hondt method, which he believes disadvantages smaller parties.

The political party leader advocated for the removal of the five per cent threshold, which he claims penalizes new political parties and distorts the will of the voters.

Narube also called for several constitutional amendments, including reducing the residency requirement for Fijians living abroad who wish to contest elections from two years to six months.

He also proposed the reintroduction of the Senate to ensure greater checks and balances in the legislative process.

Expressing a lack of confidence in the results of the 2014, 2018 and 2022 elections, Narube suggested that these elections lacked legitimacy and called for an audit of the 2022 election results.

He also urged the discontinuation of the provisional results system, which he argued could lead to errors, manipulation and undermine the integrity of the electoral process.

In response, Commission Chair Daniel Fatiaki responded to Narube’s submission, acknowledging the concerns raised and confirming that the Commission would review the proposed reforms as part of its ongoing work.

These exchanges were made this morning at the Fiji National University Campus in Nasinu during the Commission’s public consultations for the review of the Electoral Act 2014, Political Parties (Registration, Conduct, Funding and Disclosures) Act 2013 and Electoral Act 2012.

