NAP identifies 13 key settings

The National Action Plan to prevent violence against all women and girls identifies 13 key settings that will be targeted for engagement during its implementation process.

Pacific Community (SPC) Principal Strategic Lead – Pacific Women, Mereseini Rakuita says the plan’s reach extends across crucial sectors such as education, sports, arts, health and social services, informal sectors and traditional practices utilizing a mixed-method approach.

The former Minister for Women says these key settings are necessary to address the underlying causes of violence against women and girls.

“The NAP has 5 cross cutting strategies which includes social norm change, coordination services for survivors, equal and respectful relationships and creating enabling environment.”

With domestic violence cases increasing, Rakuita stresses the NAP is a vital step towards a solid resolution.

Fiji Women’s Crisis Centre Coordinator, Shamima Ali echoed similar sentiments saying the NAP has the potential to identify and eradicate the root causes of violence.

“For Fiji to arrive at this juncture in its history where patriarchy in gender inequality have been attributed as the root cause of violence against women and girls in an official government policy document in an action to prevent violence is unprecedented”

By engaging various government ministries, Ali says the plan aims to create a united front in the battle against violence against women and girls.