Muslims to begin Ramadan observance from tomorrow

[Source: islamicity]

The Muslim community in the country will begin their month-long observance of Ramadan tomorrow, following the announcement by the Fiji Muslim League.

In a statement, League’s General Secretary, Saiyad Hussein, stated that the moon was not sighted yesterday therefore fasting will commence from tomorrow.

He extended his best wishes to the Muslim community for a blessed Ramadan.

During Ramadan, Muslims abstain from food and water from dawn to dusk each day.

This holy month is a period of spiritual reflection, increased prayer, and charitable giving for Muslims around the world.