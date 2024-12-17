Mum claims son’s surgery was botched

A woman has raised serious concerns about the manner in which her son underwent a circumcision procedure at the Colonial War Memorial Hospital earlier this month.

Grace Stewart said she had taken her son to CWM Hospital, trusting that he would receive the best care, as her friends and relatives sons had successfully undergone similar procedures.

However, in a Facebook post, she claimed the doctor leading the procedure left halfway through, leaving interns to unsatisfactorily complete it.

“At the end of the day, this isn’t just about my son; this is about a systematic negligence that has persisted for far too long, not necessarily in this department but in other parts of CWM as well.”

Stewart claimed that upon completion, the result was not what she had expected, prompting her to seek a second opinion from another doctor.

She argued that this was a breach of trust, stating that the procedure was delicate and required the lead doctor to perform it.

The second doctor suggested that her son should recover for a month before undergoing the procedure all over again.

“Now I have to slowly walk through the process of letting my son know, ‘Okay, Jonathan, you have to heal through this. Once it’s fully healed, you are going to go through the process again that we talked about earlier. It’s kind of traumatizing for him and for me as well as a mother.”

Stewart said the incident has seriously affected her son, mentally and emotionally scarring him.

She said she is spending time preparing for the upcoming procedure, where he will have to relive the experience yet again.

Stewart claimed that she has not received an explanation for what had transpired or why the doctor left the operating theater and her son in the hands of interns.

Instead, she was only given an apology and told that mistakes happen.

Health Ministry permanent secretary Dr. Jemesa Tudravu has been made aware of the situation and has directed a team to look into it before providing a response to FBC News.

Fiji Medical Association president Dr. Alipate Vakamocea said the allegation that the doctor left the operating theater and that interns had been left to complete the procedure warranted an investigation.

He said it was improper to leave interns unsupervised.

Dr. Vakamocea also advised that any allegations of professional misconduct by medical staff, interns, or students should be reported to the Fiji Medical Council.