MSAF CEO stresses officers’ role in maritime safety

Maritime Safety Authority of Fiji Chief Executive Joweli Cawaki reminded officers of the significant responsibility they carry in safeguarding Fiji’s maritime domain.

Speaking at the In-house Regulators Training, Cawaki says MSAF holds the legal authority to regulate, enforce, and prosecute maritime offenses, ensuring compliance with national maritime laws.

He stresses that one of the core functions of MSAF enforcement officers is the issuance of marine infringement notices, adding that these notices serve as a critical tool in ensuring compliance with our maritime laws.

“Since continuing with the issuance of Marine Infringement Notices in June 2024, we have seen significant enforcement actions, with MSAF issuing 132 marine infringement notices to date.”

He says the powers granted to MSAF officers, as outlined in the Maritime Transport Act 2013, require careful and responsible execution, adding that the ability to properly observe, document, and issue infringement notices is a skill that demands expertise.

The two-day training, which brings together 14 participants from MSAF, ends tomorrow.

