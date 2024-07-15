MSAF appoints new board members

The Maritime Safety Authority of Fiji has appointed two distinguished individuals, Savenaca Kadavi and Lui Naisara, to its Board of Directors.

Both Kadavi and Naisara bring a wealth of experience to the Board of Directors for MSAF.

MSAF Chair, Savenaca Cavalevu says they are delighted to welcome the two new members to the board.

Cavalevu adds their expertise will contribute towards advancing MSAF’s commitment to enhancing maritime safety standards and ensuring sustainable development in Fiji’s maritime sector.

Kadavi and Naisara will be collectively tasked with guiding MSAF in its mission to execute its mandate under the Maritime Transport Act 2013 and the Ship Registration Act 2013.