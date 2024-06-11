MPs continue working amid mass resignation

The work of the opposition members of Parliament has not been affected despite the mass resignations from FijiFirst yesterday.

FijiFirst MP and Opposition Whip Viliame Naupoto says the meeting that was conducted today with the 19 MP’s served as a platform to assure everybody that nothing changes in terms of their work as MPs.

The 19 FijiFirst MPs met to look at the repercussions of what transpired yesterday, whereby several members, including two key figures, former Prime Minister and FijiFirst Leader Voreqe Bainimarama and founding member Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum, resigned.

Naupoto says that they understand there will be some implications of the resignations; however, they will await the response from Registrar of Political Parties Ana Mataiciwa.

“Those of us who are in committee perform as committees. We understand that there will be some implications to the resignations that were announced, but we will await the outcome as to what those in authority will decide as to the future of the party.”

Following the resignation of some of the FijiFirst members yesterday, Mataiciwa maintains that the notice issued to the party on May 30 giving the party until 4pm on June 28 to amend its constitution still stands.

Naupoto says opposition leader Inia Seruiratu is overseas, and they might have another meeting once he returns.