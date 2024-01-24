MOU aims to achieve emission targets

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

A Memorandum of Understanding has been signed by the First Nation Resources Foundation and the Aboriginal Carbon Foundation of Australia to collaborate on carbon credits aligned with Article 6 of the Paris Agreement.

The collaboration includes the exchange of best practices and knowledge on carbon market mechanisms.

It also signals Fiji’s intent to collaborate on the voluntary carbon market to achieve emission targets set out in our development goals, while promoting sustainable development and environmental integrity.

Chair of the First Nation Resources Foundation, Dr. Akanisi Kedrayate says this agreement is an important milestone for both countries in working together to meet our respective climate targets.

She says they hope that it will spur climate investments and enable innovation.